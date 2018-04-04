Actress Sonakshi Sinha is proud of being a women and find reasons for that

Sonakshi Sinha is an Indian film actress.She is daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. After working as a costume designer in her early career, Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg (2010), which won her all the Debut awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, believes that being a woman is a super power in today’s world. Sonakshi walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza for designer Nandita Mahtani, said a statement.

Sonakshi Sinha, Actor“Just being a woman is today’s world is a super power. We adopt so many roles in so many walks of our life. Being a woman is our super power.”

On what she would advise when it comes to fashion quotient, she said: “Dress comfortably, dress cool and drink lots of water to deal with the approaching, scorching summer.”