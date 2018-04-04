Ajay Devgn Gets Trolled For Smoking Next To His Son

Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in the hit film Raid where he played an Income Tax officer, got trolled on social media. He posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his son on a vacation, where he was taking a break from his work. But this picture received a lot a flak from his fans and the actor got trolled for smoking next to his seven-year-old son named Yug.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Before & After. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Actor Vatsal Seth and his wifey dear Ishita Dutta also accompanied the Devgn family for the birthday celebrations in French capital.

Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

