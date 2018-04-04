All the three “Super Khans” joins together to help Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from a rare disease

Irrfan Khan suffering from the rare disease ‘neuroendocrine tumour’ took everyone by surprise.

After lots of speculations, the news was announced by the actor himself on his social media handles. He is currently in the UK with his family for the treatment.

Few days before the announcement of his disease, the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Blackmail’ was released. Soon after the release, the news of his disease came out and everyone thought it to be a promotional activity.

The movie will release as per the scheduled date and to promote the movie three Khans-Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman will come together. Hats off to the Khans for helping out Irrfan Khan in this situation.

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were last seen in one of the episodes of ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ in 2014. And now seeing them together once again will be a treat for their fans.

Talking about Blackmail, it is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Arundoday Singh, Divya Dutta. The movie is releasing on 6th April.