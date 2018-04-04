Are you aware that Bollywood stars are also having some other side business?

Sushmita Sen

 

The actress Sushmita used her mind in opening a hotel and liked to serve people. She inaugurated a restaurant named ‘Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen’ in Mumbai. Another business she started a jewellery retail store in Dubai. 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

You all know that Shilpa Shetty is the owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. She is also the owner of a club named ‘Royalty Club’ in Mumbai. Besides these two Shilpa also a spa chain as a side business.

Shahrukh Khan

 

Like Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh also has an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders through which he is earning crores of money. He also has a production house named ‘Red Chilies Entertainment’.

John Abraham

 

The handsome hunk of Bollywood owns a production house ‘JA’. A movie from his production house is Vicky Donor by Ayushman Khurana.

Ajay Devgn

 

Ajay has used his brain in an ecological way and started a solar project of Charnka in Gujarat in 2011.

Bobby Deol

 

Like other celebrities, Bobby also started a restaurant named ‘Someplace Else’ in 2006.

