Are you aware that Bollywood stars are also having some other side business?
Sushmita Sen
The actress Sushmita used her mind in opening a hotel and liked to serve people. She inaugurated a restaurant named ‘Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen’ in Mumbai. Another business she started a jewellery retail store in Dubai.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
You all know that Shilpa Shetty is the owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. She is also the owner of a club named ‘Royalty Club’ in Mumbai. Besides these two Shilpa also a spa chain as a side business.
Shahrukh Khan
Like Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh also has an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders through which he is earning crores of money. He also has a production house named ‘Red Chilies Entertainment’.
John Abraham
The handsome hunk of Bollywood owns a production house ‘JA’. A movie from his production house is Vicky Donor by Ayushman Khurana.
Also Read : Bollywood couples who never had children after marriage
Ajay Devgn
Ajay has used his brain in an ecological way and started a solar project of Charnka in Gujarat in 2011.
Bobby Deol
Like other celebrities, Bobby also started a restaurant named ‘Someplace Else’ in 2006.