Body was kept inside toilet in Chhattisgarh lack of a morgue

A body was kept inside the toilet of a primary health center in Jashpur on Wednesday as lack of a mortuary.

The worst incident occurred at the primary health Centre in Sanna village of the district when one villager Bittu Ram’s, who had poisoned himself over a family dispute and died after. Postmortem could not be done due to unavailability of a doctor and the health Centre authorities decided to keep the body in the toilet.

“Since Sanjeevni (ambulance service) did not come, we put him in a pickup vehicle and took him to the hospital, but Bittu Ram died en route,” father-in-law Jagmohan said.

The family members complained about the event to the police, but since there was no doctor available in the hospital, the postmortem on Bittu Ram’s body could not be carried out immediately. So, it was then that the hospital administration decided to keep his body inside the toilet.

When questioned about the incident, Dr. Lakra from the hospital said, “We know that what happened is absolutely wrong, but we had no choice, because the hospital does not have a mortuary of its own.”