Bollywood couples who never had children after marriage

Here are some couples in Bollywood who have no child even after their marriage. They have become old now but couldn’t produce their future offspring. Let’s know those couples.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

After lots of controversies, Anupam and Kirron got married in 1985. It was the second marriage for Kirron and she had a son from her first marriage. But Anupam and Kirron wanted a child of their own. However, their wish could not full fill.

Also Read : Popular Television Actress Shireen Mirza Denied House Because She’s A ‘Muslim’?

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

The relationship of Dilip and Saira was long-lasting since their marriage from 1966. Saira was 22 years younger then Dilip but she always took care of Dilip as her child. They never wanted any child. Their love is so strong and valuable.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

This is another strong relationship between Shabana and Akhtar. They have no child but there is no sadness in their life. Both respect each other. But it was the second marriage for Javed and he has two children from his first marriage.

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman

Asha is always famous for her talented voice and songs. However, Asha married to Burman in 1980. But they have no child since now. Before Burman Asha had married to Ganpatrao Bhosle and they had three children.