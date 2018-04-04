Cabinet approves new agreement with Afghanistan

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a cooperation arrangement between Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) for cooperation in the field of food safety and related areas.

Also Read : Sachin Tendulkar hits back Shahid Afridi, says ‘no outsider needs to tell us what to do’

The areas of cooperation includes – Establishment of a mechanism of information exchange and communication, facilitating technical exchange on identified topics of interest especially about import procedures, quality control operations, sampling, testing, packaging and labeling, facilitating/organization of joint seminars, workshops, visits, lectures and training programme and other areas of interest to the participants within their responsibilities as they may mutually determine.