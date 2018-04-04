Ceased broadcasts of TV Channel after informed man about his father’s death

The Riyadh-based Bidaya TV channel shut down and ceased the broadcasts after one of its presenters informed a participant about his father’s death even as the programme was being aired.

The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi decided to shut down and stop broadcasts of the channel and the General Authority for Audiovisual Media has ordered an investigation regarding the vital issue and the legal authorities have also been notified.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/04/body-was-kept-inside-toilet-in-Chhattisgarh-lack-of-a-morgue.html

The contestant, Ibrahim Al Awwad, was told about his father’s death by the presenter without apparently taking consent from the authority or management.