Delicious healthy sandwich for an early breakfast

Have work early in the morning with no time for breakfast? Then this recipe is the one for you.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

ITALIAN SAUSAGE BREAKFAST WRAPS

Make half a dozen of these on Sunday and keep them in the fridge so you can grab one and go.

MAKES: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

1 small green pepper, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

4 large eggs

6 large egg whites

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

6 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches)

1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

READ ALSO: A fresh fruity start to your healthy breakfast

DIRECTIONS

In a large skillet, cook sausage, pepper, onion and tomato over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain and return to pan.

In a small bowl, whisk eggs and egg whites until blended. Add egg mixture to sausage. Cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Add spinach; cook and stir just until wilted.

Spoon 3/4 cup egg mixture across centre of each tortilla; top with about 2 tablespoons cheese. Fold bottom and sides of tortilla over filling and roll up.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 wrap: 327 calories, 14g fat (5g saturated fat), 175mg cholesterol, 632mg sodium, 26g carbohydrate (4g sugars, 3g fiber), 23g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1-1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.