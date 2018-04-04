President Donald Trump stated those strict rules and regulations on immigration will stabilize for the strong defense, a day after he said he wants to avail the military to secure the US-Mexico border till the ongoing buildup of wall completed.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he’s been discussing the idea of deploying the military at the border with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. But later Donald Trump stated, he wanted to mobilize the National Guard at the U.S-Mexico Border.

“We’re going to be doing things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military,” Trump said, calling the move a “big step.”

Trump has been frustrated by slow action on building a wall along the Mexican border. He’s previously recommended using the Pentagon’s budget to pay for the wall, addressing it is a national security priority, despite strict rules that prohibit spending that’s not authorized by Congress.

What the administration points a paradigm which similar to a 2006 operation in which President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops to the southern border.

6,000 National Guard troops were sent to deploy at the border patrol Under Operation Jump Start. Non-law enforcement duties while additional border agents were hired and trained. Over two years, about 29,000 National Guard forces participated as forces rotated in and out. The Guard members were used for surveillance, communications, administrative support, intelligence, analysis and the installation of border security infrastructure.

In addition, President Barack Obama sent about 1,200 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border in 2010 to cease the problem regards drug smuggling and illegal immigration. Texas is also in the same mode where deployed military forces to its 800-mile (1,290-kilometer) border with Mexico. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, now Trump’s energy secretary, sent 1,000 Texas National Guardsmen to the Rio Grande Valley in 2014 in response to the vast increase in Central American children crossing the border alone.

In addition to mobilizing the National Guard, Trump and senior officials “agreed on the need to pressure Congress to urgently pass legislation to close legal loopholes exploited by criminal trafficking, narco-terrorist, and smuggling organizations,” Sanders said.

The $1.3 trillion package included $1.6 billion for border wall spending – a fraction of the $25 billion Trump made a last-minute push to secure. And much of that money can be used only to repair existing segments, not to build new sections.

Trump spent the first months of his presidency bragging about a dramatic drop in illegal border crossings. Indeed, the 2017 fiscal year marked a 45-year low for Border Patrol arrests. But the numbers have been slowly accelerating since last April and are now on par with many months of the Obama administration. Statistics show 36,695 arrests of people trying to cross the southwest border in February 2018, up from 23,555 in the same month of the previous year.