Donald Trump would like to bring back the troop form Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump adhered to his primary mission to destroy the ISIS and to bring the troops back from Syria after the terror threat abolished thoroughly.

“As far Syria is concerned, our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid of the ISIS. We’ve almost completed that task, and we’ll be making a decision very quickly, in coordination with others in the area, as to what we’ll do,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House joint news conference with Baltic leaders.

“So we’re going to be making a decision. We’ve had a tremendous military success against ISIS, as you know. It’s close to 100%. And we’ll be making a decision as to what we do in the very near future. We’ll be consulting also with groups of our people and groups of our allies,” he said.

Mr. Trump said he wants to bring back the troops out from Syria.

“I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation. We will have, as of three months ago, $7 trillion in the Middle East over the last 17 years. We get nothing out of it,” he said.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/25/students-and-public-march-against-Donald-trumps-gun-laws.html

“Think of it: $7 trillion over a 17-year period. We have nothing, nothing except death and destruction. It’s a horrible thing. So it’s time. We were very successful against the ISIS. We’ll be successful against anybody militarily. But sometimes it’s time to come back home, and we’re thinking about that very seriously,” Mr. Trump said.

According to the White House, Mr. Trump in a telephonic conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia discussed joint efforts to ensure the destruction of ISIS and counter Iranian efforts to exploit the Syrian conflict to pursue its destabilizing regional ambitions.

“Trump emphasized the importance of resolving the Gulf dispute and restoring a united Gulf Cooperation Council to counter Iranian malign influence and defeat terrorists and extremists. The leaders discussed a range of regional issues, including the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians and opportunities to strengthen the American-Saudi strategic partnership. The leaders agreed on the significance of reinvigorating a political process to end the war in Yemen,” the White House said.