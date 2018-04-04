Gautam Gambhir bashed Shahid Afridi over his insensitive Kashmir tweet

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir both of them share a very cold relationship with each other for very long. Their ugly and infamous fight is still afresh in our minds.

Gautam Gambhir has bashed Shahid Afridi after his insensitive tweet towards the Kashmir conflicts where he has backed Pakistani terrorist by calling them as ‘innocent’.

Shahid Afridi’s tweet has angered the complete nation. People are still shocked how a cricketer like him can post such things. Have a look at what Shahid Afridi tweeted that has angered the complete nation. Have a look :

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

In his tweet, he can be seen backing the terrorist and also he called our Kashmir as “Indian Occupied Kashmir”.His tweet has angered Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and slammed Shahid Afridi, here’s what he tweeted:

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

His tweet has not just angered Gautam Gambhir but also the complete nation. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their anger towards Shahid Afridi. Have a look at some of the reactions from Twitterati:

