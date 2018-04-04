Girl kills mother for opposing her lesbian relationship with Teacher

A woman was brutally beaten to death at Delhi’s Kavi Nagar area after she objected to her daughter’s same-sex relationship with her teacher. 21-year-old Rashmi Rana and her partner Nisha Gautama attacked the woman with an iron rod leading to severe head injuries.

The girl’s father Satish Kumar had filed an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station on 9 March against his daughter and the teacher. He had accused them of battering his wife, Pushpa Devi, with an iron rod which later caused her death.

Also Read : Radio Jockey murdered, friend injured in the scene

The police had since been on a lookout for the accused.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday, 3 April, from Ghaziabad Railway Station. The 21-year-old confessed to the crime after being interrogated by the police.