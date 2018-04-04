Here’s how you can combat heat with cucumber

From detoxifying your body to preventing dehydration to helping say bye-bye to summer woes, cucumber makes you healthy and enhances your beauty.

Cucumbers are composed of 95 percent water. They help to keep the body hydrated and replenish it by eliminating toxins. The high water content in cucumber acts as a system cleanser and sweeps waste products out of the system.

Cucumbers are rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium. All these nutrients are effective in lowering blood pressure. Additionally, its mild diuretic properties, owing to its high potassium and water content, also help to regulate blood pressure.

* It soothes the skin. Apply cucumber juice directly to the skin for instant freshness. Cucumber contains potassium and is ideal for dry skin.

* It reduces dark circles. Keep cucumber slices on eyes every day for 8-10 minutes for reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Or simply apply grated cucumber for a smooth and refreshed skin.

* Cucumber, due to its high water content and anti-inflammatory properties, helps in treating tanning. Mix cucumber juice with yogurt or lemon juice and leave it on the skin for 10-15 minutes daily. It will lighten the sun tan and will treat mild sun burns.

* Cucumbers help to release excess heat in your stomach, which is said to be a primary cause of bad breath. Hold a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth with your tongue for 30 seconds. The photo-chemicals present in the vegetable kills the bacteria that cause bad breath.

* Cucumber seeds are storehouses of potassium and Vitamin E that help to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes and other signs of ageing. Another simple way of keeping your skin happy and glowing is to regularly consume water with added cucumber slices.

* Cucumbers consist of a generous amount of silica, which is good for nail and hair care. Apart from making fingernails and toenails stronger, eating lots of cucumbers can promote hair growth as well.

