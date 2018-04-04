India participated with trilateral meeting with Japan and United States

India participated with Japan and the United States in the ninth trilateral meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting discussed and aimed at connectivity, counter-terrorism and other regional and global issues, a joint press release issued after the talks detailed.

“The officials reviewed the outcomes of the Trilateral Infrastructure Working Group that met in Washington in February and agreed to continue to collaborate to promote increased connectivity in the Indo-Pacific,” the press release stated.

“The officials explored practical steps to enhance cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, counter-proliferation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, maritime domain awareness and HA-DR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief),” the press release said.

The meeting is crucial to the ongoing trade war between China and the Trump administration that disrupted after both sides raised tariffs on each other’s goods and products.

About India’s concern is maintaining freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean and the trilateral imposed on the significance of keeping ocean lanes open.

“All sides agreed to remain engaged and strengthen cooperation in support for a free, open, prosperous, peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region through the partnership with countries in the region,” the press release declared.