Israel Military not in attitude to change response to Gaza protests

Avigdor Lieberman, Defense Minister of Israel has stated that the military will not change its attitude to the respond to Hamas-led mass protests near Gaza’s border with Israel, warning that those who walk into the border are debt their lives at risk.18 Palestinians were dead by Israeli fire on Friday, the first day of what Hamas says will be six weeks of intermittent border protests against a stifling blockade of the territory.

Defense minister expressed the possibility of more bloodshed this Friday due to the anticipation of an explosion of another mass protest. On April 3, a Gaza man (25) was killed by Israeli fire as he threw stones in the area of the border fence, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The Palestinians’ Ambassador at the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, appealed to the U.N. Security Council for immediate international protection for Palestinian civilians, especially in Gaza. He described in a letter to the council that Israel has adopted “a shoot-to-kill policy” during what he called peaceful protests.

Thousands of Palestinians approached near the border fence between Israel and Gaza, many groupings around tent encampments set up several hundred meters from the frontier. Smaller groups moved very close to the fence, and involved in the activities like; throwing stones, hurling firebombs or burning tires, eventually, Israeli troops were deployed on the other side of the fence, including snipers placed on high earth embankments overlooking Gaza.

According to Palestinian health officials, 18 Palestinians were killed that day, including 13 in the mass protest, the day was creepy and worst in Gaza ever since the 2014 war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas.

According to Gaza health officials, more than 750 Palestinians were injured in deep by Israeli fire. Mr. Mansour said the Security Council the number of wounded was over 1,500, including more than 750 by live ammunition and 148 by rubber-coated steel bullets.