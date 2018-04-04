Kamala Hasan says something about Rajanikanth as a politician and individual to be proud of

Will Rajinikanth step into the political world or will he not? It seems as though he has, but as usual controversies and accusations have cropped up regarding the actor- turned neta.

And who comes to Thalivaar’s defence?

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday defended his friend and fellow actor Rajinikanth’s plans for political foray and slammed those who were questioning him over his Marathi origin and Kannada lineage.

“I am a person who is different and will not get into a debate over that (Rajinikanth’s origin). That should not be the point of debate, but only what the man (Rajinikanth) has to offer to society and the state,” Kamal Haasan told an English news channel to a pointed question on a section of Tamil Nadu politicians attacking Rajinikanth over his Marathi origin and aspiring for a political role in the state.

Kamal Haasan, who will address a public meeting on Wednesday in Trichy, preferred to travel by train (Vaigai Express) from Chennai to Trichy on Tuesday afternoon and branded it his way of “discovering Tamil Nadu”. The actor, who also spoke to a few Tamil news channels over the phone during the travel, termed the delay in establishing the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), by the Centre, a political game that is being played out.

“I once again plead with the Centre to establish the CMB immediately. Successive governments have failed to resolve the Cauvery water issue,” he said while expressing surprise over the ruling AIADMK government holding a hunger strike on the issue. “I find it a bit of a joke. Instead of putting sufficient pressure on the Centre when it mattered, they are now indulging in this to overcome the pressure on them now,” he said.

Kamal Haasan said he was against fasting and also did not encourage any form of protests, if that would cause inconvenience to the public, referring to the state-wide bandh called by the DMK and other opposition parties. “I do not believe in fasting and also will not encourage protests that will cause inconvenience to people. I have even cancelled my earlier plans to meet my supporters at important railway stations, where this train stops, to avoid inconvenience to travelling public,” he said.

The Trichy public meeting of Kamal Haasan was planned days ago by MNM to enable the actor to elaborate on the party’s policies. With the focus now on Cauvery, he may well delve deep on that issue and on the plight of the farmers in the Cauvery delta districts.