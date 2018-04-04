kerala-professor-sparks-controversy-by-criticising-women-for-wearing-jeans

Dr Rajith Kumar, who has often been criticised for his controversial remarks against women, has once sparked a controversy by criticising those women who wear jeans. While speaking at a particular function the professor reportedly said that women who wear jeans and “degrade their womanhood in the process,” give birth to transgender children.

“A woman who dresses up like a man. What will be the character of the child this woman gives birth to? The name of these children is ‘transgender’ or ‘napumsakam’ ‘Hijra’. Already, more than 6 lakh trans people have been born in Kerala,” he said while speaking at the function. Dr Rajith teaches ‘health awareness’ in a college in Kalady. During the speech, he also claimed to have scientific explanations for the birth of transgender and autistic children. “Good children are born to those men and women who live their lives as men and women. But, when a woman degrades her womanhood and a man degrades his manhood, the girl child born to the couple will have the character of a man. The child that she eventually gives birth to will be born transgender,” he added.

According to reports, he even added that children of rebel parents suffer from autism. “The children born to rebel men and women have this new disease called autism,” he said. However, the controversial remarks by the professor have not been well received by the women organisations in the state with many holding protests against the professor. Even Kerala Minister of health and social justice KK Shailaja reacted against Dr Rajith by releasing a note which stated that the professor has been barred from participating in government programmes. “We are mulling legal action against him for making such derogatory comments,” the note added.