KRK reveals that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer, expresses last wish

Controversial actor and director Kamaal Rashid Khan, who is also known as KRK, has shocked everyone with his latest post on Twitter. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage III stomach cancer through his official Twitter page called KRKBOXOFFICE.

The actor has always been a controversial figure and had made several online attacks against film personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mammootty. However many were shocked when they saw his statement informing about his disease. The actor also posted about one wish that he would love to fulfil.

The post says, “It’s confirmed that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only. I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfil.(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK.”