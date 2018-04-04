Lingayat community- a right or a conspiracy? BJP President Amit Shah

In Karnataka, amid the tensions, rallies and tours of the party leaders on the upcoming elections, another issue that’s brewing is the Lingayat community issue.

In Karnataka, it is difficult to get the approval of the Center for the proposal of the government to give a separate religion and minority status to the Veershive-Lingayat community. BJP national president Amit Shah, who arrived on an election tour in Bengaluru on Tuesday, has indicated this. They told him it was a conspiracy to stop BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Let it be known that the state has assembly elections on May 12. The results will be announced on May 15.

Conspiracy of Siddaramaiah before elections

According to a news agency, Amit Shah told the media here, “Many people have expressed concern over the proposal of Siddaramaiah government on Veerashiva-Lingayat community. This is nothing but a conspiracy to mislead people before the elections so that BS Yeddyurappa can be prevented from becoming the next chief minister, we will not let this happen. “

The ball in the centre of the central government

Siddaramaiah government had approved the suggestion of granting separate religion status to the Veershive-Lingayat community on March 19. This clearance was given under the suggestion of Nagbhushan Committee and Section 2D of State Minority Act. Now it has been sent to the Central Government for final approval.

What does the decision mean?

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is also Lingayat, and the party has a lot of influence in this community.

The Congress government of the state wants to weaken Yeddyurappa’s base by this decision.

The BJP has considered Lingayats as a part of Hinduism. So, he is looking to cut the Congress’s stake.