For This Reason Mega Star Mammootty Asked Soubin To Leave The Set

Soubin Shahir in an interview given to a popular Malayalam channel shares his experience of working with Megastar Mammootty for the first time. Soubin shared a funny moment with Mammootty on the sets of Siddique Lal’s Chronic Bachelor where Soubin was working as an assistant director.

Mammootty asked the actor turned director Soubin who was doing his bachelors to leave the movie set and continue his studies. Soubin also shared that the Megastar Mammooty had permitted to continue with the film but on a condition to continue and complete the course. Soubin is at present one of the most successful actor turned directors of Mollywood.

