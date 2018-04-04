Natural Ways to Reduce Migraine and its Symptoms

A migraine can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on just one side of the head. It’s often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.

Symptoms

Migraines often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood. Migraines may progress through four stages: prodrome, aura, headache and post-drome, though you may not experience all stages.

Prodrome

One or two days before a migraine, you may notice subtle changes that warn of an upcoming migraine, including:

Constipation

Mood changes, from depression to euphoria

Food cravings

Neck stiffness

Increased thirst and urination

Frequent yawning

Aura

Aura may occur before or during migraines. Most people experience migraines without aura.

Auras are symptoms of the nervous system. They are usually visual disturbances, such as flashes of light or wavy, zigzag vision.

Sometimes auras can also be touching sensations (sensory), movement (motor) or speech (verbal) disturbances. Your muscles may get weak, or you may feel as though someone is touching you.

Each of these symptoms usually begins gradually, builds up over several minutes and lasts for 20 to 60 minutes. Examples of migraine aura include:

Visual phenomena, such as seeing various shapes, bright spots or flashes of light

Vision loss

Pins and needles sensations in an arm or leg

Weakness or numbness in the face or one side of the body

Difficulty speaking

Hearing noises or music

Uncontrollable jerking or other movements

Sometimes, a migraine with aura may be associated with limb weakness (a hemiplegic migraine).

Attack

A migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours if untreated. The frequency with which headaches occur varies from person to person. Migraines may be rare or strike several times a month. During a migraine, you may experience:

Pain on one side or both sides of your head

Pain that feels throbbing or pulsing

Sensitivity to light, sounds, and sometimes smells and touch

Nausea and vomiting

Blurred vision

Lightheadedness, sometimes followed by fainting

Post-drome

The final phase, known as post-drome, occurs after a migraine attack. You may feel drained and washed out, while some people feel elated. For about 24 hours, you may also experience:

Confusion

Moodiness

Dizziness

Weakness

Sensitivity to light and sound

Natural Ways to Reduce a Migraine

Avoid hot dogs

Diet plays a vital role in preventing migraines. Many foods and beverages are known migraine triggers, such as:

foods with nitrates including hot dogs, deli meats, bacon, and sausage, chocolate.

cheese that contains the naturally-occurring compound tyramine, such as blue, feta, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss

alcohol, especially red wine

foods that contain monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavour enhancer

foods that are very cold such as ice cream or iced drinks

processed foods

pickled foods

beans

dried fruits

cultured dairy products such as buttermilk, sour cream, and yoghurt

A small amount of caffeine may ease migraine pain in some people. Caffeine is also in some migraine medications. But, too much caffeine may cause a migraine. It may also lead to a severe caffeine withdrawal headache.

Apply lavender oil

Inhaling lavender essential oil may ease migraine pain. According to 2012 research, people who inhaled lavender oil during a migraine attack for 15 minutes experienced faster relief than those who inhaled a placebo. Lavender oil may be inhaled directly or applied diluted to the temples.

Try acupressure

Acupressure is the practice of applying pressure with the fingers and hands to specific points on the body to relieve pain and other symptoms. According to a 2014 systematic review, acupressure is a credible alternative therapy for people in pain from chronic headaches and other conditions. A separate study found acupressure may help relieve migraine-associated nausea.

Look for feverfew

Feverfew is a flowering herb that looks like a daisy. It’s a folk remedy for migraines. According to a 2004 systematic review, however, there’s not enough evidence that feverfew prevents migraines. Still, many people claim it helps their migraine symptoms without side effects.

Apply peppermint oil

The menthol in peppermint oil may stop a migraine from coming on, according to a 2010 study. The study found that applying a menthol solution to the forehead and temples was more effective than placebo for migraine-associated pain, nausea, and light sensitivity.

Go for ginger

Ginger is known to ease nausea caused by many conditions, including migraines. It may also have other migraine benefits. According to research, ginger powder decreased migraine severity and duration as well as the prescription drug sumatriptan, and with fewer side effects.

Sign up for yoga

Yoga uses breathing, meditation, and body postures to promote health and well-being. Research shows yoga may relieve the frequency, duration, and intensity of migraines. It’s thought to improve anxiety, release tension in migraine-trigger areas, and improve vascular health.

Although researchers conclude it’s too soon to recommend yoga as a primary treatment for migraines, they believe yoga supports overall health and may be beneficial as a complementary therapy.

Add magnesium to your diet

Magnesium deficiency is linked to headaches and migraines. Studies show magnesium oxide supplementation helps prevent migraines with aura. It may also prevent menstrual-related migraines

You can get magnesium from foods that include:

almonds

sesame seeds

sunflower seeds

Brazil nuts

cashews

peanut butter

oatmeal

eggs

milk

Book a massage

A weekly massage may reduce migraine frequency and improve sleep quality, according to a 2006 study. The research suggests massage improves perceived stress and coping skills. It also helps decrease heart rate, anxiety, and cortisol levels.

