PM Modi criticises Congress for unnecessarily dragging Ambedkar’s name into politics

Amid recent protests by Dalits regarding Supreme Court’s order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out criticising the Congress party for unnecessarily dragging Ambedkar’s name into politics. The Prime minister also added that no government had honoured BR Ambedkar as his government has.

PM Modi was speaking during the inauguration of an annexe building at Western Court that acts as a transit accommodation for newly elected lawmakers. He said, “We are walking on the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr Ambedkar’s ideals are harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission. No government has, perhaps, given respect to Babasaheb the way our government has. Instead of dragging him into politics, we should all try to walk on the path he has shown us.”

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to attack the Congress who apparently uses Ambedkar’s name for their political gain. He also added that in spite of hailing him always, the Congress and the previous UPA government ignored Alipur roadhouse where the Dalit icon died which will be soon dedicated to the nation by NDA government. According to Modi, the Congress is only tarnishing the image of Ambedkar by dragging the projects named after the great leader and creating unnecessary controversies.

About the ongoing Dalit protests, the Prime Minister maintained that the government was not responsible for any dilution of the Act and said that it was fully committed to protecting the interests of the backward communities.