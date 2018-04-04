Popular Television Actress Shireen Mirza Denied House Because She’s A ‘Muslim’?

Indian TV actress Shireen Mirza, who plays Simi in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is facing trouble while looking for rental accommodation in Mumbai.

The actress who hails from Jaipur has been living in the Maximum city for the last eight years and is appalled that a city like Mumbai, which prides itself on its cosmopolitan character, is divided on religion, profession and marital status.

She shared her agony in a detailed post on Facebook on Tuesday:

