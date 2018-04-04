Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS again, says “RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of “disrespecting” and “demolishing” various institutions by having RSS men “sitting in every ministry and giving orders.”

Also Read : BJP leaders attack against Rahul Gandhi over his DNA tweet

Interacting with the city’s traders in Karnataka, Gandhi said if voted to power, the Congress would free these institutions from the RSS control.

“I don’t know if you all know that in every single minister’s office, there is an RSS man sitting and giving orders. So what can you expect… nothing but disrespecting the institutions. The banking system of the country has been demolished by having this structure,” he said.