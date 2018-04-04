Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite With Deepika Padukone

Ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are coming together once again. But not on the Big Screen. Ranbir and Deepika will reunite thanks to Manish Malhotra and a cause. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actors will walk the ramp for the designer for Mijwan 2018.

Ranbir has just returned from Bulgaria where he was shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. The actor will soon be seen in Sanju – the biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt. The film will hit theatres in June this year. Deepika, on the other hand, is reportedly busy with the prep of her much talked about wedding with boyfriend Ranveer Singh. We hear the actress is helping Ranveer’s parents and close relatives to shop for their big day after shopping with her mom and sister.

