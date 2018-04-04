Remake rights for this particular Kamal Haasan Movie is going to be acquired by Shah Rukh Khan

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been patiently waiting for his latest film ‘Zero’. As per latest reports, their excitement is going to get doubled as we hear that the actor is all set to remake a classic movie from the south and the movie is none other than Kamal Haasan’s ‘Hey Ram’.

It must be noted that Shah Rukh had played an important character along with Kamal in Hey Ram. The actor played the role of Amjad Ali Khan, an archaeologist, who goes on to help the protagonist played by Kamal. The movie was set in the backdrop of Calcutta riots. The news of the remake has been confirmed by Kamal who said, “Shah Rukh only got a wristwatch for acting in my film at the time because, by the end of it, I had nothing left in hand. Now, he is the brand ambassador for a watch brand. I am glad that he got the Hindi rights of Hey Ram from Bharat bhai (co-producer Bharat Shah). He should have some memory of the film as he gave his friendship and service for it.”

‘Hey Ram’ was produced by Kamal Haasan and Bharat Shah, and the film also featured an ensemble cast including Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Rani Mukerji, Atul Kulkarni and Vasundhara Das. Recently, both Kamal and Shah Rukh were seen together when they attended a program along with Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.