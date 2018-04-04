Samantha beats this actress to become the actress with the highest no.of 100 crore films

Samantha becomes the actress with the most number of 100 crore films at the box office, down south. As per reports on Movified, the title earlier belonged to Anushka Shetty who had 6 100 crore films to her credit. But now we have Samantha with eight films as part of the 100 crore club. The actress is clearly ruling the roost!

Samantha at the moment is busier than ever – She has multiple projects coming up – There’s Mahanati, a biopic on the life of yesteryear actress Savithri, Irumbu Thirai opposite Vishal, Super Deluxe oppsite Vijay Sethupathi, Seema Raja opposite Siva Karthikeyan. She is also shooting for the Telugu, Tmail remake of U -turn. She will also be sharing screen space with her better half in an upcoming project. Whoever said marriage end an actress’ career hasn’t seen Samantha’s schedule!

Rangasthalam boasts of several other records – It has entered the list of top 10 highest grossing Telugu films in US, It also holds the highest opening at Chennai Box office. In fact, the movie currently holds the numero uno position at the city box office.

