Simple and delicious Kerala curry recipe

This summer season enjoy this delicious Kerala recipe–jackfruit-mango recipe.

Jackfruit seed – Mango curry

Ingredients

1.Jackfruit seeds – 1cup, cleaned and cut into medium sized thin strips

2.Sour green mango – 1, cut into the same size of jackfruit seeds

3.Grated coconut – 1 1/2 cup

4.Cumin – 1 teaspoon

5.Garlic – 2

6.Salt as required

7.Coconut oil – 3 tablespoon

8.Curry leaves – as required

9.Dry red Chilli – 3

10.Mustard seeds – 1 pinch

Method

Make a paste of grated coconut, cumin, garlic and turmeric powder and keep aside.

Cook the chopped jackfruit seeds first in 3 glasses of water and later add mango cook. Add coconut paste and salt to it and boil for 5 minutes. When the gravy becomes thick, remove from fire. Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard, curry leaves and dry red Chilli and pour this over the curry.

Footnote:- Do not cook mango pieces with the jackfruit seeds, as mango needs few minutes to cook. Cook and keep the jackfruit seeds with turmeric and salt for later use.