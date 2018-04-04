Simple and delicious Kerala curry recipe

This summer season enjoy this delicious Kerala recipe–jackfruit-mango recipe.
Jackfruit seed – Mango curry
Ingredients
1.Jackfruit seeds – 1cup, cleaned and cut into medium sized thin strips
2.Sour green mango – 1, cut into the same size of jackfruit seeds
3.Grated coconut – 1 1/2 cup
4.Cumin – 1 teaspoon
5.Garlic – 2
6.Salt as required
7.Coconut oil – 3 tablespoon
8.Curry leaves – as required
9.Dry red Chilli – 3
10.Mustard seeds – 1 pinch
Method
Make a paste of grated coconut, cumin, garlic and turmeric powder and keep aside.
Cook the chopped jackfruit seeds first in 3 glasses of water and later add mango cook. Add coconut paste and salt to it and boil for 5 minutes. When the gravy becomes thick, remove from fire. Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard, curry leaves and dry red Chilli and pour this over the curry.
Footnote:- Do not cook mango pieces with the jackfruit seeds, as mango needs few minutes to cook. Cook and keep the jackfruit seeds with turmeric and salt for later use.