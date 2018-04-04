tdp-chief-n-chandrababu-holds-talks-with-this-leader-to-form-the-third-front

In a recent development, TDP head and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi so as to discuss the possibilities of forming a Third Front. According to sources, the two have come to an important conclusion which may have a great impact on national politics in the future.

According to sources, the TDP chief came to Delhi to discuss with Kejriwal about the formation of a new front against the BJP. It is also said that Naidu has also asked for AAP’s support for the no-confidence motion against the Centre. Chandrababu Naidu would address the media in the afternoon where he is supposed to reveal more details about the meeting. The Andhra CM has also met national leaders of various other political parties and explained the injustice faced by his state from the government.

It must be noted that the TDP has withdrawn its support to the NDA government and even filed for a no-confidence motion in the Parliament as it felt that the government has failed to fulfil its promise of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the TDP has proclaimed an open fight against the BJP and its government.