These are the actresses who refuses to act in kissing scenes in movies : See Pics

These actresses were made scenes very beautifully without kissing.

Many people believe that actresses in that period avoided kissing scenes and in the movie kissing had already denied the scenes. But if we talk about today’s romantic movies, then the kissing scene is definitely there and today’s actresses do not even have any avoiding kissing scenes. But today we will talk about those actresses who even refuse to do kissing scenes before filming.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi, you must know that he has given so many hits as yet and it is a Bollywood actress and avoids Killing Scene in the movies. Sonakshi films sign only on condition of not wearing kissing scenes in movies. Sonashree has not done any single kissing scene yet.

Tamanna

Tamanna, the beautiful Bollywood actress, does not even do kissing scenes in her film, Tamanna has not even given kissing scenes in any of her films, nor will she be doing kissing scenes in her upcoming films.

Asin

Asin, who started her career with the first super hit film “Gajni” in Bollywood. She also avoids Kissing Scene, she has not even given Kissing Seen in any film.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has done a lot of films in Bollywood, and despite having done so many films, Shilpa has not given up kissing Seen in one of her films till date.

Hansika

Hansika is a very beautiful actress, she has given many hit films in South and has worked in Bollywood too. She has not even played Kissing Seen.