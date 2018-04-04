These are the highest paid south Indian actresses : See Pics

The South Indian film industry is famed for having some of the most talented and beautiful actresses in India. As a result, they are also among the highest paid ones as they are paid huge amounts for their films.

Here is a list of richest and highest paid South Indian actresses:

1) Nayanthara

‘Nayanthara’ is the highest paid actress in South cinema. Deccanchronicle.com report suggests that the senior actress is getting whopping sum of Rs 4 crore for her next movie with ‘Balakrishna’.

2) Anushka Shetty

Popular actress ‘Anushka Shetty’ charges 2-3 crore rupees for a film. According to Deccanchronicle.com report, the actress was paid a huge amount as she allocated several dates for ‘Baahubali’.

3) Kajal Aggarwal

Singham actress ‘Kajal Aggarwal’ works in Tamil and Telugu films. Deccanchronicle.com report suggests that the actress charges 1.5 crore rupees for a movie.

4) Tamannaah Bhatia

‘Tamannaah Bhatia’ who has also worked in Bollywood is a popular actress in South film industry. The beautiful actress charges Rs 1.75 crore per film.

5) Samantha Akkineni

Besides South films, ‘Samantha Akkineni’ makes money from modelling assignments and TV shows. Bollywoodlife.com report suggests that the actress charges 1-1.5 crore rupees for a film.

6) Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s daughter ‘Shruti Haasan’ is popular for her beauty and acting skills in South film industry. She charges Rs 1.2 crore for a film and also makes money from modelling and commercials.

7) Shriya Saran

‘Shriya Saran’ who has also appeared in Hindi films is a well-known heroine in South film industry. Times of India report suggests that the actress charges around 1 crore for a movie.

8) Trisha Krishnan

Besides South films, ‘Trisha Krishnan’ also appears in advertisements and TV shows. The talented actress charges 80 lakh-1 crore rupees per film.

9) Hansika Motwani

‘Hansika Motwani’ started her acting career as a child artist on TV. South actress who has also worked in Hindi films charges 80 lakh rupees for a movie.

10) Priyamani

Besides South films, ‘Priyamani’ also makes money from modelling and TV shows. The actress charges Rs 70-75 lakh per film.