Theses 50 countries now accept UAE driving licences : Here’s the details

The UAE driving licence has been given the green signal overseas with permit holders allowed to drive and hire cars in upto 50 countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the list of countries have included more – bringing the number of countries to over 50.

Also Read : Great news for borrowers as UAE bank increases loan limits

This means that the UAE driver’s licence is now accepted in:

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Jordan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Mauritania, Djibouti, Comoros, Tunisia, Iraq, Palestine, Spain, France, USA, UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland , Austria, Greece, Sweden, China, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Norway, Latvia, New Zealand, Serbia, South Africa, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Singapore.

The previous countries that already recognised a UAE driving license included Austria, Slovakia, Luxembourg, China, Finland, Romania, Denmark and Serbia.

However, the ministry urged motorists to apply for an international driving licence to meet the requirements of some countries.