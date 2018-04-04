Not the three Superkhans, This Indian Actor Was The First Actor To Get Paid Rs 1 Crore

The Three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are the highest paid actors and charged in crores for their per film. But this Indian actor was the first actor to get paid Rs 1 Crore.

Kamal Hassan, the first Indian actor to get Rs 1 crore as his remuneration for a single film in 1994. Before him, it was the Indian cinema’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna who was the highest paid Indian actor from 1970-1987. Along with him, it was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who was also the highest paid Indian actor from 1980-87.

