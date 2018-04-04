This is what happened to a man who had an affair with colleague’s fiancée

A man who allegedly had an affair with his colleague’s fiancee met with a horrific death in UAE. The man was murdered by his colleague once the latter got solid proofs regarding his friend’s affair with his own fiancee. As per latest reports, the murderer has been sentenced to death.

According to police, the murderer drowned his fiancée’s lover with the help of a friend, who was also given the death penalty by UAE’s Al Dhafra Criminal Court. Another person has also been given a jail term of three months for failing to report the crime.

ALSO READ: This is how UAE Prime Minister rescued a European family from desert

Police officials said that the murderer and his friends planned everything in a perfect way that the death appears to be an accident. Apparently, they took him out to sea as the victim did not know how to swim and left him to drown. However, after few rounds of questioning, police found out that there is some mismatching in the details provided by the friends and on further questioning the third defendant confessed. Later, the other two accused also admitted that they had committed the murder and this is when the motive was made clear.