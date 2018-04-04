this-youngster-had-to-pay-his-life-for-throwing-stones-at-stray-dogs

Little might have Vinod Yadav thought that throwing a stone at a stray dog might cost his life. Unfortunately, it did, when a group stabbed the youngster for throwing stones at a dog while he was returning back home at night.

The incident happened at sector 46 in Bihar. According to reports, the incident happened on Monday night around 1 at night when Vinod and his three friends were returning home. Sources said that a stray dog started to bark at the youngsters which led the youngsters to shoo it away by throwing stones. This was questioned by 2 people in the locality who eventually got into a fight with Vinod and friends. Soon, one of the two local men took out a knife and struck Yadav in his stomach. The two then immediately fled the scene.

Though Vinod was taken to the nearby civil hospital, doctors declared that he was on the way. Police have identified the two accused as Bholu and Chetan, who hail from Jharsa village near Sector 39. According to police officials of the Sadar police station, the accused are still on the run but the police have taken all measures to capture them within a few hours.

Police have also made it clear that Vinod Yadav’s body has been handed over to his family members soon after conducting the postmortem.