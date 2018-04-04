Tv Actor Arrested for physically assualting his actress girlfriend

Based on an FIR filed by his girlfriend, model-actress Yasmin Pathan, actor Kiran Raj, 25, a resident of Chinnasandra, plays the lead role in Kannada TV series Kinnari was arrested earlier today by the RR Nagar Police Station for allegedly physically assaulting her.

The police said that Kiran met the model, Yasmeen Pathan, during one of his shoots in Mumbai and the two became good friends. Later when she came to the city, the two started dating and were in a live-in relationship for the past five years after he promised to marry her.

Recently, she had gone to Mumbai for work and returned to the city on March 28. Kiran took her to his house and he allegedly forced her to get into a physical relationship. On the night of March 29, while the two were travelling in a car, she asked him to marry her, but Kiran refused. The two got into a fight and he started physically assaulting her inside the car. Reportedly, right after the assault, Kiran and his friends did not allow her to contact the police and kept her under house arrest. Yasmeen with the help of her friend managed to escape and returned to Mumbai where she tried to lodge the complaint.

When she went to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, she was told to file the complaint in Bengaluru, where the incident took place. She filed the complaint with the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station on Monday.

