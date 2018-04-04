U.S returns idols stolen from Nepal three decades ago

The stolen rare idols from Nepal three decades ago were returned on Wednesday by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The two statues — one of Buddha and the other of the Hindu god Shiva and his wife Parvati — were stolen in the 1980s.

“The government was unaware of the whereabouts of the statues until historian Lain Singh Bangdel mentioned (in a book) that the statues were on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,” Shyam Sundar Rajbanshi of Nepal’s Department of Archaeology said.

The 11th-century Shiva statue, known as the Uma Maheshwar idol, was given to the Met in 1983 while the Buddha which is estimated to be around 700 years old and was donated by a private collector in 2015.

The statues will now be displayed at the National Museum of Nepal in the capital Kathmandu, Mr. Rajbanshi confirmed.

A devastating earthquake in April 2015 results in extreme damage in the Kathmandu Valley, home of sacred Buddhist and Hindu sites.