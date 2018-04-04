UAE is keen on protecting workers and ensure equality by the law

The UAE keeps ensuring that on protecting workers’ rights and laws that have been issued and implemented to protect both workers and their employers, stated in a top judicial official.

Hassan Al Hamadi, director of prosecutions at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said workers in the UAE ensures full protection of their rights in the country’s legislation.

“The labor laws strike a balanced worker-employer relationship and regulate it in a way that protects rights of all parties involved,” he said during a media briefing on Wednesday about the rights of workers and the law.

Al Hamadi noted the recent Federal Law No. 10 of 2017 on protection of workers, setting up working hours, paid sick leave and a day off every week for housemaids, nannies, gardeners and other workers, the same federal law covers 19 service occupations, including sailors, guards, parking valet staff, farmers, gardeners, domestic workers, cooks, and nannies, as well as private trainers, nurses, and drivers.

Decent and appropriate working conditions for all workers including social protection and access to specialized tribunals at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and courts, which are the Federal Law, strictly follow and guarantees for the workers.

According to the law, protects discrimination includes differentiating between workers and not treating them with equality based on race, color, gender, religion, political opinion, ethnicity or social origins.

“The UAE labor law is a comprehensive one. It spells out details of all workers’ rights, employee records, safety standards, termination of employment and end of service gratuity payments and others,” said Al Hamadi.