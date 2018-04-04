UIDAI launches a new feature for Aadhaar holders to protect privacy

Unique Identification Authority of India has launched the much-awaited security feature ‘Virtual ID’ which will be a random 16-digit number mapped to a person’s Aadhaar number.

The concept of Virtual ID was announced earlier this year to address privacy concerns. The new feature will allow Aadhaar holders to quote their Virtual ID (VID) number without actually disclosing the 12-digit Aadhaar number for authentication or verification purposes.

UIDAI had stated that it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the VID from their users from June 1, 2018. According to UIDAI in the beta form, users can generate their Virtual ID and use it to update address in Aadhaar online for the time being.

“…Soon, service providers will start accepting VID in place of Aadhaar number. For now, you can use this for online address update in your Aadhaar,” the UIDAI said in a tweet. The tweet urges the users to generate their VIDs and gives a link of the Aadhaar website for the same.

The VID would give any authorised agency details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification.