3 year old brutally raped; neighbor arrested

Yet another case has been registered, where a minor was raped. Here are the details of the case.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then locked inside a box by her 18-year-old neighbor in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, police said. The accused has been arrested.

The girl was alone at home on Monday when the man offered her chocolates and brought her to his house. After allegedly raping her, he dumped the crying child in a box and fled. When the neighbors heard her screams, they rushed to his house but didn’t find him there. They were shocked to see the girl locked in a box. They informed the police who later arrested the man.

“The accused realized that her parents were away. He lured the child with a chocolate and took her to his house. As the child started screaming and crying in pain, he got scared and fled. The neighbors rescued the child,” police said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Further investigations are on.