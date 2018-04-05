Bollywood actor Amrish Puri’s daughter is very beautiful and hot ; See Pics

Amrishlal Puri was an Indian actor, who was an important figure in Indian theatre and cinema. He worked with notable playwrights of the time, such as Satyadev Dubey and Girish Karnad. He is remembered for playing iconic negative roles in Hindi cinema as well as other Indian and international film industries.

To Indian audiences he is the most remembered for his role as Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur’s Hindi film Mr. India (1987), and to Western audiences he is best known as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg’s Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984). Puri has won three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Amrish Puri married Urmila Diveker in 1957.They blessed with two children. One of them was a son named Rajiv Puri and the younger one is Namrata Puri. Namrata completed her schooling at a local school of Mumbai.

Namrata has done software engineering after her graduation. Namrata likes to stay away from Bollywood and media. And that is why she is not involved in Bollywood so much. But sometimes she shares her beautiful photos on social sites.

Also Read : Here you can find some beautiful and hot actresses of Uttar Pradesh : See Pics