Breaking News..!! Salman Khan Found Guilty

Superstar Salman Khan found Guilty in the two-decade-old blackbuck poaching case in which he is accused. The actor could face a jail time of maximum six years. Salman Khan – accused of killing two blackbucks – was facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He allegedly killed the blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Mathania village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. His co-actors from the movie – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam – will also be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Court acquits other actors. Actor Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali and Neelam also acquitted.Salman Sentenced for 2 years.