Cabinet approves draft bill for better protection of human rights

The Union Cabinet has approved the Protection of Human Rights (Amendments) Bill, 2018 for better protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

The Bill proposes to include National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as deemed Member of the Commission. It also proposes to add a woman Member in the composition of the Commission.

It also suggests to incorporate a mechanism to look after the cases of human rights violation in the Union Territories.

The Amendment will strengthen the Human Rights Institutions of India further for the effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities.

The amended Act will be in perfect sync with the agreed global standards and benchmarks towards ensuring the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual in the country.