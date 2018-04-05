CBSE examination process to undergo examination

In a recent turn of events, the CBSE students had been disappointed and frustrated over the leak of the examination papers.

And this has lead to the authorities questioning the CBSE examination process.

In the backdrop of the Grade 12 economics question paper leak, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has set up a seven-member committee to examine the board’s examination process.

The committee constituted on Tuesday and headed by former HRD Secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi will examine the conduct of Grade 10 and Grade 12 examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in order to prevent leak of question papers and revisit all aspects related to security checks built into the system to ensure question papers reach examinees without tampering, a Ministry statement said.

It will also suggest measures to make the examination process “secure and foolproof through the use of technology”. The panel will submit a report by May 31 to the Ministry.

Other members are former CBSE Controller of Examination Pavnesh Kumar, former NCERT Director J.S. Rajput, Mumbai-based SNDT Women’s University’s former Vice-Chancellor Vasudha Kamat, former Education Director (Uttar Pradesh) Krishna Mohan Tripathy, a senior representative of Director General (National Information Centre) and the Joint Secretary (SE-II).

The committee will examine/assess potential weakness in the present system of transporting question papers from the printing presses till they reach the examination halls.

The committee will suggest ways for a more secure system through technology use and minimal human intervention, it said.

The CBSE came under widespread attack after the economic question paper was leaked, affecting lakhs of students.

The government announced a re-examination of CBSE Grade 12 economics paper on April 25. But it ruled out any re-test for Class 10 mathematics paper, which too was said to have been leaked.

Delhi Police is probing the leak following a complaint by the CBSE.