Congress and BJP target Lingayats to gain upper hand in Karnataka

The issue regarding special religious status for Lingayats is a hot topic in Karnataka right now as both the Congress and the BJP have been visiting the top leaders of the group. It must be noted that both parties are looking to cash in the votes from the Lingayats which have almost 17 percent of the voters in the state.

Recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a visit to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he met Sri Sri Shivakumar Swamiji. It is said that Mr Gandhi has reiterated his party’s interest in Lingayats through this visit. Earlier, it was the Congress government under CM Siddaramiah that recommended religious minority status for Lingayats to the Central government. However, sources close to the seer said that the visit had nothing to do with politics.

On the other hand, the BJP chief Amit Shah also made a visit to the seer a week before. According to Shah, his party opposes the special religious status and the recommendation by the Congress government is only a tactic to gain votes by polarising the Hindu religion. “Many have expressed concern over the Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat community. This is nothing but a conspiracy to mislead people before the elections and stopping BS Yeddyurappa from becoming chief minister. We will not let this happen,” he said.

However, it is pretty clear that these frequent visits by top party leaders indicate that the Lingayats has a major part to play in the upcoming assembly elections to be held in May.