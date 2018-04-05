Congress will retain power in Karnataka : Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed his party will retain power in Karnataka by securing a majority in the May 12 Assembly elections.

“The Congress will retain power in Karnataka. Our government will not work for only industrialists but also farmers, weaker sections and the poor,” said an upbeat Gandhi at public rallies in the state’s central districts.

Polling for the 224 Assembly segments will be held on May 12 and votes counted on May 15.

The Congress chief, on a two-day visit to the southern state for the fifth time in two months, assured the people that his party and the new government would work for the further development the state.

“Together, we will build a new Karnataka, which will be hunger-free and have homes, schools, hospitals, infrastructure and jobs for all,” Gandhi said at Shivamogga and Davangere in Malnad region.

Lauding the Siddaramaiah government for completing its five-year term on what he called a high-note on all fronts, Gandhi said his government had been providing free rice and wheat to the poor through flagship ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and opened Indira canteens to serve subsidised breakfast, lunch and dinner daily in Bengaluru and other districts.