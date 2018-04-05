Dalit BJP Lawmaker Complains To PM Modi against Yogi Adityanath

A written complaint dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Dalit parliamentarian of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, complaint regards about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Chhote Lal Kharwar, 45, has alleged that he met the chief minister twice, but was “scolded and thrown out”.

Modi responded to the complaint with an assurance that action will be an immediate effect. The complaint details about the issue he is facing, facing discrimination by the administration in his constituency and his complaints were not being heard by his own party.

His complaint has risen days after the ruling party met with massive Dalit protests across the nation, in which 11 people were killed. Dalit groups were protesting against a Supreme Court order that they feared weakened a law that protects them from atrocities.

His letter names Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey as well and another leader, Sunil Bansal. He has also complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.