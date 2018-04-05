Deepika talks about working after marriage

It’s been over 5 years since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in a steady relationship. Although both of them haven’t come out in the open to address each other as their significant others, there’s enough evidence to prove what they mean to each other.

In fact, there have been rumours that Deepika and Ranveer are ready to take it to the next level as they will tie the knot this year. Of course, there has been no official announcement, but Deepika, it seems is ready for it.

In an interview, when Deepika was asked about working after marriage, she said, “It’s too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from it. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me. Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I’d drive everybody around me mad if I didn’t work.”

