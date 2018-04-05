Did Chandrababu Nidu meet with BJP MPs & Aravind Kejriwal?

Weeks after his Telugu Desam Party decided to pull out of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly apprehensive over his party’s decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre.

So what does the CM do?

He went to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and explained the injustice being done by BJP to Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders also discussed the special category status (SCS) promised to the Andhra Pradesh.

“The Delhi chief minister said he would offer support to the TDP through members from his party in both houses of Parliament,” Telugu Desam Party’s Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh told reporters.

Delhi’s ruling party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. The TDP president is expected to meet Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal later in the afternoon, Ramesh added.

Chandrababu Naidu held a 15 minutes meeting with BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi who was sidelined by Narendra Modi. And also interacted with Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha and BJP MP Hema Malini?

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who arrived on Tuesday, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause. Naidu has met Congress’ Veerappa Moily, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD.

He also met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, CPI’s D Raja, AIADMK’s V Maitreyan, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav.